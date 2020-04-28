|
Harold Richard Houtman
Shippensburg - Harold Richard Houtman, 92, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Shippensburg Healthcare Center. Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 25, 1928, he was the son of the late William and Anne (Wargaftik) Houtman. Richard lived most of his young life in The Bronx and attended and graduated from high school there. He then attended Manhattan City College in New York. He served in the United States Navy during WWII. He moved to Manalapan, NJ in 1968. Richard was employed as a taxi driver in New York City and then worked for The New York Transit Authority, retiring after 20 years of service. He then moved to North Fort Myers, FL for some "fun in the sun". He operated Rich's Car Taxi Service for many years. Richard was also a musician and had a band with his wife called Richard Plus. He enjoyed playing Bridge and was also an avid Chess player. He loved to bowl and he loved to dance with his beloved wife Charlotte. In the final chapter of their lives, they moved to Pennsylvania to be close to family.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Mae (Penrose) Houtman; his son, David (wife Jan) of Milltown, NJ; his daughter, Barbara (husband Geoff) of Florida; stepdaughter Jo Ann Houtman of Chambersburg; stepson Steven (wife Marti) of Palmyra, PA; five grandchildren, Kelly Houtman of Holmdel, NJ, Tracy Kelly (husband Mike) of Chambersburg, PA, Justin Rupy of Palmyra, PA, Jordan Rupy of Phildelphia, PA, and Craig Webster of Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Kylah, Michael, and Madison Kelly of Chambersburg, PA, Karyl Anne Webster of Ohio, and Josh Crane of Florida. In addition to Richard's parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Jansen; two sons, Stephen Houtman and Michael Houtman; his daughter, Susan Houtman; and two grandchildren, Matthew Crane and Samantha Crane.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020