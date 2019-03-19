|
Harold V. Burkholder
Chambersburg - Harold V. Burkholder, 85 of Chambersburg, PA, passed peacefully on Saturday evening, March 16, 2019. Born March 11, 1934 in Marion, PA, he was a son of the late Mildred M. Burkholder and was raised by Ralph and Julia Burkholder in Fayetteville, PA. He served honorably with the US Air Force during the Korean War.
He worked as an international representative with the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union (ILGWU) prior to his retirement in 1995. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chambersburg, as well as a life member at the Chambersburg Rod and Gun Club. He was also a member of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW, the Marine Corps League, the Burt J. Asper Post 46 American Legion; and held membership in the George Washington Lodge #143 F&AM and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #842, all in Chambersburg.
His wife, Darlene J. Glass Burkholder, whom he married on June 29, 1974, preceded him in death on March 24, 2012.
Harold is survived by a son, William Burkholder, five daughters, Angela Lightner, Pamela Leedy and husband Alan, Patricia Albert, Gail Peters and husband Douglas, and Hazel Brown and husband Michael; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. In addition to his mother and wife, his children Ralph Burkholder and Robin Auckey preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA where Rev. Catherine Boileau will officiate. A Masonic service, conducted by members of George Washington Lodge #143 F&AM will immediately precede the funeral service. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the Masonic service begins Thursday at the funeral home. Following the funeral service, interment with military honors conducted by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard will be at Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112, or to the , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 19, 2019