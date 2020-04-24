Services
Harold "Lanny" Weaver

Harold "Lanny" Weaver Obituary
Harold "Lanny" Weaver

Orrstown - Harold "Lanny" Weaver, 67, of Orrstown, passed away, Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the Shippensburg Health Care Center.

He was born March 7, 1953 in Chambersburg, PA. Lanny was a son of Harold E. and Betty K. Alleman Weaver of Orrstown.

He enjoyed helping on the family farm.

In addition to his parents he is survived by one sister, Kimberly L. Fleming and her husband Stephen of Shippensburg. He was preceded in death by one brother, Larry E. Weaver who passed away November 16, 2015.

Private graveside services will be held in the Pleasant Hall Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
