Harry Augustus Fike
Chambersburg - Harry Augustus Fike, age 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at the York Hospital on Monday, February 3, 2020. Born January 31, 1924, in Hot Springs, AR, he was the son of the late Tobias A. and Veva Jeanette Walton Fike.
Mr. Fike was a 1943 graduate of John Marshall High School. He served in the U.S. Army honorably during WWII. Mr. Fike continued his service working for the Army as a civil servant, until his retirement in 1980. He was a member of the and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed model railroads, wood working, traveling and volks marching. He enjoyed traveling so much that he and Betty walked all fifty states in 6 months time.
Survived by his wife, "Betty" Dorothy M. Larsen Fike, whom he married September 6, 1947; six children, Mary S. Carson (husband Don) of Marion, PA, Bonnie J. Kendall (husband Bruce) of Utah, Bobby H. Fike (wife Marcia) of Greencastle, PA, Joan M. Duffield (husband Mike) of Chambersburg, PA, Peggy L. Monn (husband John) of Chambersburg, and Peter A. Fike (wife Michelle) of Ft. Loudon; 20 grandchildren, Becky, Kristie, Andy, Kasey K., Brittany, Tom, Jody, Marlow, Tessa, Matt, Dawn, Dan, Abe Monn , Anya, Heather, Justin May, Annabelle, Robbie, Will, Chaundell, Jeremiah, Constance, Diane, Kyle, Matt K., Jacob Fike, Brooke, Shashana, Jake M., Luke, Sarah, Katie, Tyler, Matt D., Kasey D., Katrina, and Justin W., and 55 great-grandchildren, Abe Moats, Jacinda, McKayla, Ashley, Levi, Haley, Justin S., Dallin, Rebekah, Piper, Abigail, Savannah, Bethany, Isaac, Emma, Logan, Tanner, Brayden, Eliza, Cash, Isabelle, Morgan, Jedediah, Tristan, Ethan, Joel, Braden, Carson, Heidi, Aubrey, Lyla, Bryce, Mason, Reagan, Trevor, Colt, Asher, Evan, Jasper, Ace, Garrett, Brody, Colton, Daisy, Emerson, Gwyneth, Saydi, Shelby, Amelia, Oliver, Boston, Bo, Madelyn, Astrid, Rachel, Christian, Jex, Stella, Maelynn, Phillip, Abram Duffield, and Jacob D. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Thelma, Vernon, and Grover.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 Ragged Edge Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Mr. Bobby Fike will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service in the above church. Interment with military honors will follow the service in Quincy Cemetery, with honors being provided by members of the Post 1599 Honor Guard. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
