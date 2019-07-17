|
|
Harry "Hootie" C. Updegraff
Gettysburg - Harry C. Updegraff, age 72, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home. He was born Sunday, September 29, 1946 in Shippensburg the son of the late Lawrence L. and Flossie E. (Orndorff) Updegraff Sr.
Harry graduated from Shippensburg High School in 1964. He was formerly employed by Knouse Foods, Inc. in Biglerville for many years before retiring in 2013. He had also worked at the Beistle Company in Shippensburg for several years. He was a life member of Minnequa Club and Hub City Club both in Shippensburg, Shippensburg American Legion Post #223, Moose of Chambersburg, and Eagles of Gettysburg. He loved country music, all animals, especially cats, and enjoyed being with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Nancy E. (Carbaugh) Updegraff. He is also survived by four sisters, Thelma M. Updegraff of Shippensburg, Charlotte Phillips of Oklahoma, Darlene K. Updegraff of Shippensburg, Brenda L. Bassett of Shippensburg, one brother, Lawrence L. "Tiny" Updegraff, Jr. of Fayetteville, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Updegraff and Gloria Updegraff and a brother, Lloyd "Buck" Updegraff.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 19 at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Hall officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 18 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325 Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 17, 2019