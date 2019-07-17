Services
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
(717) 677-8215
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Updegraff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry C. "Hootie" Updegraff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry C. "Hootie" Updegraff Obituary
Harry "Hootie" C. Updegraff

Gettysburg - Harry C. Updegraff, age 72, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home. He was born Sunday, September 29, 1946 in Shippensburg the son of the late Lawrence L. and Flossie E. (Orndorff) Updegraff Sr.

Harry graduated from Shippensburg High School in 1964. He was formerly employed by Knouse Foods, Inc. in Biglerville for many years before retiring in 2013. He had also worked at the Beistle Company in Shippensburg for several years. He was a life member of Minnequa Club and Hub City Club both in Shippensburg, Shippensburg American Legion Post #223, Moose of Chambersburg, and Eagles of Gettysburg. He loved country music, all animals, especially cats, and enjoyed being with his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Nancy E. (Carbaugh) Updegraff. He is also survived by four sisters, Thelma M. Updegraff of Shippensburg, Charlotte Phillips of Oklahoma, Darlene K. Updegraff of Shippensburg, Brenda L. Bassett of Shippensburg, one brother, Lawrence L. "Tiny" Updegraff, Jr. of Fayetteville, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Updegraff and Gloria Updegraff and a brother, Lloyd "Buck" Updegraff.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 19 at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Hall officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 18 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325 Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now