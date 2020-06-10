Harry C. Wenger



Chambersburg - Harry C. Wenger, 86, of Chambersburg, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2020 in Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.



Born November 8, 1933 in Philadelphia; the son of the late Harry E. and Frances (Hess) Wenger.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Lois L. Wenger.



Surviving Harry are his daughter, Vicky Carson (James); 2 sons, Ricky Wenger (Carla) and Darious Wenger (Christine); 3 grandchildren, Toyia Gaver, Dustin Carson and Corey Wenger; 4 great-grandchildren, Matthew Gaver, Emma Gaver , Haper Wenger; Eiam Wenger and expecting the soon arrival of number #5 great grandchild, Baby Girl Gaver.



Harry was a member of the Marion First United Methodist Church. He served in the military - he worked for Fred J Jones and Son for 30 years and became an independent contractor Grindstone Hill Roofers for 20 years. Many knew him as "Connie", the Roofer of Marion. He enjoyed life of motorcycling, attending his children and grandchildren events of baseball, motor crossing, dance recitals, football games, and always had a creative way of making their lives full of fun. He spent hours enjoying his passion of wood making.



There will be a private service held at the convenience of the family followed by burial at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marion First United Methodist Church (Building fund), 94 Colorado St., Marion, PA 17235.









