Harry D. Timbrook
Chambersburg - Harry D. Timbrook, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020 from his home. Born February 16, 1933 in Kirby, WV, he was a son of the late Marvin and Clara Pownell Timbrook. Harry was a 1951 graduate of the Romney (WV) High School and served honorably with the US Air Force. He was employed as a Computer Programmer/Analyst at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg for thirty-five years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the Chambersburg Bible Church and enjoyed spending time with his family; working on his farm in West Virginia; and golfing.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Barnes Timbrook, whom he married June 25, 1960; his son, Craig Timbrook and wife Lisa of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Ashley Tkacik and husband Justin, Kylee Group and husband Skylar, Jordan Freed, and Brooke Freed; five great-grandchildren, Brody, Titan, Teegan, Eva, and Sofia; and his sister, Ruth Saville and husband Don of Augusta, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Freed on September 23, 2004; a sister, Eileen Hott; and three brothers, Parmelee, Rodney, and Harold Timbrook.
Funeral services will be held at11:00 AM Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Chambersburg Bible Church, 810 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Matt Robinson will officiate. Interment will follow at Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Monday at the church.
