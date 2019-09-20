Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Grand Point Church Chambersburg
1932 - 2019
Chambersburg - Harry Robert Henderson, 87 of Chambersburg PA passed peacefully at home on September 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Born August, 24 1932 to Harry Dana and Dorthy Elizabeth Henderson of Shippensburg. He survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Joan Henderson, 4 children Steven and Robert Henderson, Michele Nye and Stacey Zinn. He was the adored grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a Chief Petty Officer after 23 years of service. We will honor him with a Celebration of Life gathering on October 6 at 3:00pm at Grand Point Church Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 20, 2019
