Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Prayer Service
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
St. Thomas - Harry D. Jablonski ,86, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away April 12, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 8, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Stephen and Veronica (Czarnieski ) Jablonski. He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1988, with 32 years of service. Harry was an Air Force Veteran serving from 1953-1957 in France. He had been a member of American Legion Post 46 in Chambersburg and VFW Post 1599, and after his wife's death he moved to St. Thomas and transferred to the American Legion in St. Thomas. He had coached Grade School Basketball at Corpus Christi for twelve years and umpired little league and Nellie Fox Baseball for many years. He was an avid Pittsburg Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Andree Beaurepere Jablonski, four brothers and a sister. He is survived by his step-daughter, Jinger Miller.

Father Richard Lyons will recite prayers Wednesday at 10:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg and then proceed to Corpus Christi Catholic Cemetery for interment. The family will receive friends from 9:00 till 10:00 at the funeral home.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 14, 2019
