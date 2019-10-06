Services
Harry Rockwell

Greencastle - Harry E. Rockwell, 82, of Greencastle, PA died unexpectedly October 3, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA.

Born August 5, 1937 in Mercersburg, he was a son of the late Otha E. and Bessie Holman Rockwell.

Harry worked at Foremost Industries as a foreman for 33 years. He enjoyed woodworking, taking care of his lawn and gardening. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving family include his wife of 62 years, Patricia M. (Weller) Rockwell. A daughter, Cheryl (Linus) Christman, Chambersburg, two grandchildren, Brandy (Greg) Lanosz, Ft. Loudon and Brock (Ashley) Christman, Mercersburg. Six great grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Triton, Kane, and Ryder Christman, Carmen and Gage Lanosz, and McKenna Rosenberry. A brother, Robert (Thelma) Rockwell, Mercersburg, and nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Oyler and Nancy Hocker.

A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, with Pastor Murray Stevens officiating. No public viewing.

Arrangements are by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 6, 2019
