Hazel Mooney
Shippensburg - Hazel L. Mooney, 94, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at The Leland of Laurel Run, Waynesboro. She was born on September 21, 1925, in Mainsville, a daughter of the late Daniel E. and Nellie G. Gossert Gilbert. Hazel married Floyd L. Mooney on August 31, 1942. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2011. She is survived by four sons, Floyd (Shirley) Mooney of Shippensburg, John (Donna) Mooney of Gettysburg, Walter (Ruth Ann) Mooney and Bruce (Gretchen) Mooney both of Shippensburg; six daughters, Jane (Phil) Pitzer of Fayetteville, Barbara Kiser of Chambersburg, Mary Mooney, Nancy Martin, Bonnie Watt, and Connie (Terry) Faust all of Shippensburg; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Hazel was preceded in death by one son, Ronald E. Mooney; one daughter Betty Helm; one sister, Barbara Baer; and four brothers, Herman, Robert, Richard, and Alfred Gilbert. Hazel was a homemaker, devoted mother and loving grandma. She loved babysitting her grandchildren and was always anxious for a new one to arrive. She was happiest when she had a baby in her arms. In most recent years she enjoyed reading the entire newspaper, watching Wheel of Fortune and participating in activities at the nursing home, especially playing bingo and card games. In years past she was an avid WWE wrestling fan, enjoyed watching Jerry Springer and soap operas and loved listening to country music. She was happiest when her family gathered and she prepared the meal for all to enjoy. The family extends their gratitude to the staff of The Leland of Laurel Run for their kindness, care, and comfort given to Hazel. Her graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cleversburg Cemetery. Rev. William Kauffman will officiate. A viewing will be held Sunday evening, August 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations pertaining to reducing the potential spread of Covid-19; wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing as much as possible. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
