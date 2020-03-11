|
Hazel Virginia Williams
Hazel Virginia Williams of Pennsylvania, entered into rest, March 10, 2020 at her home; aged 78 years 5 months 30 days.
Born September 11, 1941 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Fannie Helen (Martin) Eby.
She was a member of Stouffer's Mennonite Church.
She is survived by her husband Lester E. Williams; two sons;one daughter;22 grandchildren;five great grandchildren; three sisters;one brother
She was preceded in death by a grandson.
Funeral services will be held, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Stouffer's Mennonite Church, near Edgemont, MD, with the Stouffer's Ministry officiating. Burial will be in Stouffer's Church Cemetery.
A viewing will be held at the church on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Saturday, one hour before the service.
The family requests the omission of flowers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020