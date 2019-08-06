|
Helen Clugston
Fayetteville - Helen Lorraine (Rainey) Clugston, 91 , of Fayetteville , Pennsylvania passed away August 2, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on September 9, 1927 in Lemasters, Pennsylvania to Rev. Amos and Edith (Cormany) Funk. She had worked at the Stanley Company and later at the cafeteria at the James Buchanon High School, from where she retired. She also worked from her home as a beautician for many years.
She is survived by her two children; Randall P. Clugston of Chambersburg and her daughter, Connie L. (wife of Dennis) Hamil of Huntingdon, PA. She has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Clugston.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 6, 2019