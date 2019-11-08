|
|
Helen Dice
Chambersburg - Helen Jane Dice, 75, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born November 15, 1943, in Franklin County the daughter of the late Bruce M. and Flo Margretta (McHaffey) McClure. She was one of eight children. A member of Criders United Brethren Church, she attended Marion Elementary and Central High School. Helen worked at H.J. Heinz Co. for a number of years, then at Pet Ritz, and at Pound's Automotive Service, from where she retired in 2008. She loved going to the beach at Ocean City; she always chose a room where she could sit on the balcony and enjoy watching people, the ocean and the sunset. Helen enjoyed collecting Longaberger baskets and Boyd's Bears. Her family was her passion and it made her very happy to cook for family holiday dinners. She is survived by her husband Clarence Dice, whom she married on March 26, 1961; two children: Cindy (wife of Paul) Stratton and Jamie (husband of Shirley). Three beloved Grandchildren: Ashley Decker, Sarah (wife of Francesco) Scotto di Carlo, and Jessica Dice and two greatgrandchildren, Liam and Luca. She was preceded in death by one brother. The funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home with the Pastors Brent Wildeson and Joel Gillman officiating. There will be a visitation from 9:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brechbill Cemetery.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019