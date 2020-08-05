Helen E. Fulton



Helen E. Fulton passed away in the early morning on Saturday, 1 August 2020. She was born on 23 August 1917, raised and lived in the Shippensburg area. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd H. Baker and Clara B. Bittinger. She was known and loved by many in very different ways. An accomplished seamstress her entire life, she was known for the making and altering many wedding gowns for young brides throughout the community. A favorite story was the time she sewed a button on a jacket for Joe Paterno while he was visiting Shippensburg University. Helen was also well known for her vast knowledge of the Shippensburg community and providing valuable information for people doing genealogy research at the local historical society. She was strong, intelligent, well-traveled, and in some ways ahead of her time.



Helen is survived by two sons: Samuel and wife Barbara of Roy, Utah; Donald and his life partner Helen Oyer of Chambersburg; and granddaughter Rebecca and husband Rick Yeager of Shippensburg. She also has 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Colleen Varner, grandson Brian Varner, and her life-long partner Lester (Shadow) Kann.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Parklawns Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's name to the Shippensburg Historical Society, the Shippensburg Civic Club, or to Messiah Methodist Church.



The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at the Walden unit at Menno Haven.









