Services
Curtis A Heath Funeral Home Inc
5010 Railroad Ave
Broad Top, PA 16621
(814) 635-2600
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Curtis A Heath Funeral Home Inc
5010 Railroad Ave
Broad Top, PA 16621
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Curtis A Heath Funeral Home Inc
5010 Railroad Ave
Broad Top, PA 16621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Foreman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Foreman


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Foreman Obituary
Helen Foreman

Waterfall - Helen H. "Sis" Foreman, 93, of Waterfall, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Born in Websters Mills, PA on April 26, 1926, a daughter of the late Lester A. and Leona J. (Seville) Souders.

On May 23, 1942, she was united in marriage to Clifford "Mike" D. Foreman who preceded her in death on June 5, 2003.

During her life she worked as a cook at Shorty's and at the one room schoolhouses, Snyder's Gateway and Breezemanor Hotel both in Breezewood, as well as being a homemaker.

She was a member of the Wells Valley Presbyterian Church and the Fulton County Rodeo and Saddle club, and enjoyed quilting and cooking.

Surviving are a son, Berley Souders, wife of Cathy of Wells Tannery, granddaughters, Robin Wakefield, Michele Pollock, Erin Lane, all of McConnellsburg, and Lynette Gelvin of Hustontown. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren, four step granddaughters, six step great-grandchildren, and son-in law, Arnold Hann of Wells Tannery, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Hann, and six brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at the Curtis A. Heath Funeral Home Inc. in Broad Top City at 1 PM with Pastor Rebecca Drover officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the funeral service.

Interment will take place in the Wells Valley Presbyterian Cemetery, Wells Tannery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hustontown Vol. Fire Co., 426 N. Clear Ridge Road, Hustontown, Pa. 17229.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Curtis A. Heath Funeral Home Inc. 5010 Railroad Ave. Broad Top City, PA. 16621. Online condolences can be made at www.caheathfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now