Helen Foreman
Waterfall - Helen H. "Sis" Foreman, 93, of Waterfall, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Born in Websters Mills, PA on April 26, 1926, a daughter of the late Lester A. and Leona J. (Seville) Souders.
On May 23, 1942, she was united in marriage to Clifford "Mike" D. Foreman who preceded her in death on June 5, 2003.
During her life she worked as a cook at Shorty's and at the one room schoolhouses, Snyder's Gateway and Breezemanor Hotel both in Breezewood, as well as being a homemaker.
She was a member of the Wells Valley Presbyterian Church and the Fulton County Rodeo and Saddle club, and enjoyed quilting and cooking.
Surviving are a son, Berley Souders, wife of Cathy of Wells Tannery, granddaughters, Robin Wakefield, Michele Pollock, Erin Lane, all of McConnellsburg, and Lynette Gelvin of Hustontown. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren, four step granddaughters, six step great-grandchildren, and son-in law, Arnold Hann of Wells Tannery, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Hann, and six brothers and a sister.
Funeral services will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at the Curtis A. Heath Funeral Home Inc. in Broad Top City at 1 PM with Pastor Rebecca Drover officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the funeral service.
Interment will take place in the Wells Valley Presbyterian Cemetery, Wells Tannery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hustontown Vol. Fire Co., 426 N. Clear Ridge Road, Hustontown, Pa. 17229.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Curtis A. Heath Funeral Home Inc. 5010 Railroad Ave. Broad Top City, PA. 16621. Online condolences can be made at www.caheathfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 6, 2019