|
|
Helen Glessner
Chambersburg - Helen Irene Glessner, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born May 18, 1949 in Mercersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Ruth E. Fritz Pine.
Helen was raised in Mercersburg and attended the James Buchanan School. She was one of seven children. In 1982, Helen Pine married Sheldon A. Glessner in Chambersburg. Helen enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and making quilts. She loved animals and taking trips with her husband each year to attend the Sun Fest in Ocean City and Wellsboro, PA for the Laurel Festival. Helen was a loving wife and friend who will be missed by everyone she knew.
Surviving family include her husband of 37 years, Sheldon A. Glessner, a daughter, Michelle L. Covert of Greencastle, two stepsons, Wade Glessner of Shippensburg and Gary Glessner of Greencastle. Helen is survived by two grandchildren, Coty Covert and Caleb Covert, three step-grandchildren, Adrienne Glessner, Stefanie Glessner, and Nathan Glessner, and siblings: Virginia M. (Don) Fisher of Ft. Loudon, Sharon K. (Melvin) Martin of Chambersburg, Bruce P. Gloria Pine, Ronald E. (Debra) Pine, and Robert A. (Debra) Pine all of Mercersburg.
Helen is preceded in death by her sister, Marie Heinbaugh.
A funeral service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 2:00 PM at Lininger-Fries Funeral in Mercersburg Pennsylvania with Pastor John Pogue officiating. There will be a viewing Thursday 6-8 PM at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home and one prior to the service. Burial at Stenger Hill Cemetery, Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 21, 2019