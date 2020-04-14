|
Helen Naomi Baumgardner Hamilton, 92, passed away on April 9, 2020, at Chambers Pointe Health Care Center in Chambersburg, PA, due to Alzheimer's disease. Born in Waynesboro on May 6, 1927, she was the daughter of Quinter Daniel Baumgardner and Rose Cecilia Rogers Baumgardner and grew up with five siblings on a farm near Midvale. She attended elementary school in Rouzerville and graduated from Washington Township High School. In 1947 she married Arthur Wayne Hamilton and was by his side through his over twenty years in the U.S. Navy and his later career in industrial management, including his position as a vice president at Grove Manufacturing Company (now part of Manitowoc), until his death in 2009. A talented homemaker, cook, gardener, crafts maker, and seamstress, with a sharp wit and boundless energy, she was devoted to her two children - Michaela Hamilton, of New York, NY, and Patrick Hamilton, of Chambersburg. In addition to her two children and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, she is survived by a younger sister, Dorothy Jean Baumgardner Chamberlain of Waynesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial donations to Occupational Services, Inc., 17 Redwood St., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020