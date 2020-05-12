|
Helen I. Gamby
Chambersburg - Helen I. Gamby, age 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services. Born January 15, 1925, in Greencastle, PA, she was a daughter of the late Jacob J. and Linnie M. (Kriner) Oberholzer, and the widow to the late Floyd E. Gamby, who passed away on May 10, 1987.
Helen was a longtime member of the King Street United Brethren Church and of the Buds of Promise Sunday School Class. She was a life member of the Women's Missionary Fellowship, AARP, and the Chambersburg Hospital Auxiliary. She retired in 1988 from the Chambersburg Area School District after 22 years of service. Helen also loved to do volunteer work, read, and crochet.
Surviving are two children, Rodney Gamby (Patty), of Alexandria, VA, and Ginger Miller (Bill) of Marco Island, FL; daughter in law Patti Gamby; 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Timothy Gamby; and siblings William, Glenn, Harold, Fanny, and Ethel Oberholzer, Mary Martin, and Francis Nicarry.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or to The King Street Church, 162 E King Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
