Helen J. Bollinger
Chambersburg - Helen J. Bollinger, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 at Falling Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born February 20, 1934 in Leeper, PA, she was a daughter of the late Norman Roy and Geneva Montgomery Davidson. She was a graduate of the Ludlow High School and was employed as a supervisor of the tray kitchen at St. Joseph's Provincial Home in Emmitsburg, MD, retiring in 1990. Her husband, Roy C. Bollinger, whom she married December 6, 1980, preceded her in death on June 17, 2015.
She is survived by three daughters Susan Reitz and husband Paul of Greencastle, Sandra Richey, and Shari Warren both of Chambersburg; a step-daughter, Denise Stambaugh and husband Jerry of Littlestown; a step-son, Neal Bollinger and wife Carol of Littlestown; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by her brother, Daniel Davidson and wife Sherry of Ludlow. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Davidson; and an infant sister, Marie.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Rev. Kenneth Brookens will officiate. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories Page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 16, 2019