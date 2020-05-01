Services
Fayetteville - Helen Jane Higgins Shew,90, went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was a resident at Paramount Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the past three years. Born on January 6, 1930, she grew up in St. Thomas as the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Wenger) Higgins. She is survived by two daughters: Sherry Barnes and husband, Roger, Shirley Hockenberry Runyon and companion, Carl Rowe, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, a brother, Robert Higgins and his wife, Miriam, of Greenvillage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Merle Shew, a brother, Leroy Wenger and many small dogs that were loved as family members. Helen enjoyed attending Chambersburg Senior Center events and the Chambersburg Women's Club. She was a member of the Buds of Promise Sunday School Class at the King street Church. She worked for twenty-two years in the Chambersburg Hospital's Dietary Dept. As a young mother and wife, Helen enjoyed outings such as ice skating, sledding and trips to historic places was a constant theme with her family. Her wonderful gift of love was preparing meals, especially at the holidays for her family. Her specialties were barbecue ribs and homemade ice cream to accompany her delicious pies and cakes. She will be remembered by all those who knew and loved her. Services will be private and for immediate family. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's, https://www.apdaparkinson.org. Online condolences may be expressed at sellerfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 1 to May 2, 2020
