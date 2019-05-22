Services
Lemoyne - Helen L. Bass, 87, of Lemoyne and formerly of Chambersburg passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Holy Spirit Hospital. Helen was born on September 23, 1931 in Everett, PA., and was a daughter to the late Howard J. Pittman and Mary (Diltz) Pittman. She was a seamstress for the Stanley Manufacturing Company. She was a member of Cherry Lane Church of the Brethren, Clearville, PA. Helen was the widow of William Bass. She is survived by a nephew, Walter "Jimmy" McLaughlin Graveside services will be held at Cherry Lane Cemetery, Everett, PA. at the convenience of the family. The Musselman Funeral Home Is Honored to Serve the Bass Family. 324 Hummel Avenue Lemoyne, PA. 17043.
Published in Public Opinion on May 22, 2019
