Helen L. Hess
Chambersburg - Helen Louise Hess, 93, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 20, 1927 in Akron, OH, she was the daughter of the late Percy Andrew and Laura Lillian Beaumont Garns. Early in her life she was employed at W.T. Grant's Department Store in Chambersburg and also worked seasonally at Chris Miller's Apple and Peach Packing in New Franklin. She was employed at the former Stanley Company in Chambersburg for twenty-five years, retiring in 1989. Mrs. Hess was a life-long member of Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church where she had been active with the kitchen committee. After retiring she volunteered baking pies for New Franklin Ruritan Bingo. She and her husband enjoyed traveling with the Go Club and the New Franklin Travelers. She also enjoyed playing cards. More recently she liked to work puzzles and word searches. Her husband, Melvin Richard Hess, whom she married April 30, 1948, preceded her in death on September 4, 2001.
She is survived by four children, W. Daniel Hess (Pamela) of Chambersburg, Brenda Helman (Lonnie) of Chambersburg, Linda Hess (companion David Riggleman) of Chambersburg, and Jo Ellen Renninger (fiancé William Martin) of Fayetteville; six grandchildren, Eric Helman (Alexis), Lori Munson (Dwight, Jr.), Jeremy Hess (Liz), Jami Enos (Clint), Tara Pulley (Christopher), and Kyla Renninger; a step-grandson, Joshua Boyer (Carly); four great-grandchildren, Lily and Archer Munson, Hyan Enos, and Trey Fogelsonger; and two step great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Westyn Boyer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. William B. Nienstedt will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday and from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4856 Wayne Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020