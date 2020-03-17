|
|
Helen L. (Knepper) Longenecker
Helen L. (Knepper) Longenecker, 98, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim, formerly of Old Delp Road, Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Born in Duffield, Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late William P. and Elizabeth (Lizzie)(Gipe) Knepper.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Jason U. Longenecker in 2003. They were married on November 8, 1942.
She graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1940.
Helen and Jason owned and operated Mattis Candies at 701 N. Queen St. Lancaster, PA for many years until they closed it in 1991. In addition to their candy business, they operated farmland around Lancaster County.
Helen was a member of Hempfield Brethren in Christ Church. She loved making word searches and spending time with her friends at Pleasant View.
Surviving are six children; two sons, Daniel L., husband of Beverly A., of Wilmington, NC, Jesse L., husband of Suzanne C., of Rossville, IN, four daughters Priscilla E. Hodecker, wife of Terry L., of Lititz, Susan L. Smythe, wife of Wayne D., Muncy, Martha A. Selby, wife of Douglas F., West Alexandria, OH, Deborah J. Hair, wife of C. Edward, of Willow Street, a daughter-in-law, Carol Bonner, of Jonestown, 22 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, 2 great great grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son David S. Longenecker, two grandsons, Joshua Selby and Ryan Zaiger, three sisters, Nora Myers, Vera Hawbaker, Marian Heffley, and two brothers, Jaye and William Knepper. Helen was loved and adored by her entire family and many others.
Due to concerns regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, a family-only viewing and funeral service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pk. Lititz, PA. Interment will be in Longenecker Cemetery, Lititz. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 544 N Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545.
Please take the time to share your condolences and memories from the convenience of your home on Helen's obituary page.
SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020