Helen L. Pugh

Helen L. Pugh Obituary
Helen L. Pugh

Shippensburg - Helen L. Pugh, age 95, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Sunday, November 25, 1923 in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late Alexander W. and Mildred E. (Mozingo) Sterrett.

Helen was formerly employed by Cressler's Market in the deli department for several years. She attended the Oasis of Love Church.

She is survived by her son, Richard E. McBeth of Shippensburg and grandson Justin S. and wife Kristin McBeth of Chambersburg. She was preceded in death by brother William R. Sterrett.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3, at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Ed Schale officiating. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 AM until time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Aid Society, 255 Miller St., Chambersburg, PA 17201 to support foster and adoptive care in Franklin County.
Published in Public Opinion on June 30, 2019
