|
|
Helen Long
Shippensburg - Helen R. Long, 91, of Shippensburg, passed away on the evening of Friday, February 21, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg WV after a valiant battle with vascular dementia.
She was born in Shippensburg to the late J. Eldon and Lena I. (Suders) Long on June 13, 1928. Helen graduated from the former Shippensburg High School in 1946 and from the Polyclinic Hospital School of Nursing in 1949.
Helen was employed by the Polyclinic Hospital until entering the Navy Nurse Corp in 1951. Upon her honorable discharge from the Navy, she was employed by the Lebanon VA Hospital. Later she worked at the Shippensburg State Teachers College (now Shippensburg University) Health Center. From the early 1960s until her retirement in 1990, Helen was employed by Chambersburg Hospital.
She was a lifelong member of Messiah United Methodist Church, Shippensburg. Helen was a life member of the Oscar m. Hykes American Legion Post # 223 and a life member of the Cumberland Valley Hose Company both in Shippensburg. She was also a member of the Polyclinic Nurses Association and a former member of the Ft. Morris AARP, SU College Club and the Shippensburg Historical Society.
Helen is survived by her son, John Long, three grandchildren, Darcy, Gabriel and Owen Long. She is also survived by her close friends and caregivers, Donna Burkholder, Diane Hippensteel, Heidi Watson and Sharon Weller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and J. Kenneth Long and four sisters, Virginia Hoffmann, Louise Pochyba, Ruth Feldman and Jeanne Noaker.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Remembrance Chapel of the Fogelanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be The Rev. Dr. Francis H. Norton. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. There will be no viewing, however a visitation will be held two hours prior to the services in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110, the Martinsburg VA Medical Center c/o; Hospice and Palliative Care Unit, 510 Butler Ave, Martinsburg, WV 25405, or .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020