Helen Yvonne Heckman
Helen Yvonne Heckman

Shippensburg - Helen Yvonne Fisher Swanger Heckman, 83, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Magnolias Personal Care Home in Chambersburg. Born Friday, June 4, 1937 in Allenport, PA, she was a daughter of the late Bertram Charles and Margaret Ann Gorsuch Fisher. Helen worked at Kinney Shoe's in Carlisle with over 20 years of service. She was a member of the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223 Ladies Auxiliary and the Durff-Kuhn VFW Post # 6168 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved her family and enjoyed her flowers.

She is survived by two sons, Tony C. (Brenda) Fisher, Mechanicsburg and Gerald B. Swanger, Shippensburg; one daughter, Delores A. (Lee) Petersheim, Greencastle; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren; she is also survived by eight step children, John E. (Rita) Heckman, Darryl L. (Debbie) Heckman, Charles W. (Melody) Heckman, Jr., Randy E. Hackman, Jeffrey A. Heckman, Anthony W. (Fiance' Chris) Heckman, Deborah F. (Allen) Strouser, and Tammy R. (Edward) Reese. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Gerald Oscar Swanger, 2nd husband, Charles William "Tuffy" Heckman, Sr., four brothers and one sister. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Pastor Brian Emery officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hall Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Resident Home Health and Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Pkwy # 110 Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
