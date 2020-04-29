|
|
Herbert Arnold Muller, M.D.
Herbert Arnold Muller, M.D., died on April 29, 2020 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He was born on April 16, 1930 in Albany, New York to Herbert and Frances (Hart) Muller. He enjoyed telling stories about growing up in New London, CT, regaling his children with tales of the Long Island Express storm of 1938 and his father crawling home from the Groton Electric Boat Co. across a bridge during the hurricane. Known as Arn throughout his life, he was a proud 1948 graduate of Buckley High School in New London. He knew from the age of 12 that medicine was his future, and pursued that career starting at Dartmouth College (Class of 1952, Phi Beta Kappa), and Harvard Medical School (Class of 1955). Arn met a smart, beautiful nurse named Anne Watson at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston and following a brief courtship, they were married June 18, 1955 in Anne's hometown of Roanoke, VA. He was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force prior to completing his internship and residency and served from 1955-1965, their service taking them to Seattle, Florida and Massachusetts. He and Anne enjoyed their Air Force years immensely. In 1965, Arn entered private practice in Carlisle, PA. The black bag ever at the ready for house calls, his patients loved him for his compassion, diagnostic expertise and dedication. During the Carlisle years he began working at the U.S. Army War College clinic one overnight shift every month, a commitment he maintained until 1984.
Emergency medical care became an area of great interest to him and in 1973 Arn was asked to establish the framework for the Emergency Department at the then Hershey Medical Center. The family moved to Hershey where he worked tirelessly to build the department while balancing instructor responsibilities as first an assistant professor and then associate professor in the medical school. He was the first emergency physician and founding Chief of the Division of Emergency Medicine at Hershey. Considered one of the founding fathers of the field of emergency medicine, he campaigned to have the practice officially recognized as a specialty, which it was in 1979. Arn served as vice president (1980-81) and then president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (1982-83). Over the years hundreds of medical students benefitted from his instruction and tutelage. The H. Arnold Muller Resident Scholarship Award is bestowed by the PA division of the American Trauma Society to an emergency medicine resident in Pennsylvania who displays the highest standards in professionalism and patient interaction, areas in which Arn excelled.
In 1979, Gov. Dick Thornburgh appointed Dr. Muller Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of PA and he served in that position until 1987. While secretary, he assisted in the development of trauma systems, emergency medical service systems and radiation safety and lobbied for accreditation of trauma centers and for EMT training standards. The work was challenging but rewarding. From 1987-2003 he served as chief of staff at the Lebanon, PA., VA Medical Center. Arn always felt fortunate that his avocation was also his vocation as he enjoyed it so much.
Arn and Anne started traveling the world in their 60's, visiting every continent except South America. They chose small educational group tours so that they could absorb as much knowledge as possible about the area they were traveling in and get to know their fellow travelers. Arn was a loving, supportive, patient and calm father. He bravely led his family on multi-week trips, once to the British Isles and once on a cross-country camping trip that will live in family lore forever. However, the area that really drew the man defined by his New England upbringing was the seashore, and the family spent time first in Misquamicut, RI and then the Delaware shore for many years. He introduced many a grandchild to the ocean.
Arn was a faithful member of Derry Presbyterian Church in Hershey from 1973 until his death, serving in several roles over the years, including Elder. He enjoyed traveling, walking, dancing and puttering in the yard.
Arn raised his children to believe that they could be anything they wanted and supported them in their endeavors. He emphasized the values of good citizenship, honor and integrity, modeling each so well himself. He was proud of each of his children.
Arnold is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Anne, and by five children: Janice (Mitch) Hawbaker, Mercersburg, PA; Carl "Gus" (Michele), Harrisburg, PA; Sarah (Kerry) Smith, Williamsburg, VA; Peter (Mary), Lebanon, PA; and Paul (Deanna), Hummelstown, PA; and by 12 grandchildren: Elisabeth and Michael (Freya) Hawbaker; Dylan, Logan and Karissa Smith; Nicholas, Ryan (Rina), Madison, Caroline and Annie Muller; Max and Zoe Muller; and one great-grandchild, Tobias Hawbaker. His brother Wayne and his wife Rosalie of New London, two nieces, Anne's brother Fred Watson and his wife Marilyn of Fort Worth, TX, and four cousins also survive him. Due to the current pandemic a memorial service will be held at a future time. The family requests that any charitable donations go to the PA chapter of the American Trauma Society, either by check payable to ATSPA (2 Flowers Dr., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050), or via the donation button on the website. Please include a note "Muller Scholarship Award".
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020