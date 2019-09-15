|
Herbert E. Snyder, Jr.
Fayetteville - Herbert E. Snyder, Jr. 75 of Fayetteville, PA passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born February 24, 1944 in Roaring Spring, PA, he was the son of the late Herbert E. Snyder, Sr. and Rose Fochler Snyder.
Herb served as a State Trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police for 25 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the American Motorcycle Association, and numerous snowmobile clubs in various states. In addition to his love of motorcycles and snowmobiles, he also had a special place in his life for classic cars. He enjoyed watching tv; western movies; and oldies music.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Maryann Fix Snyder, whom he married on March 23, 1985; his children, Robert Snyder (Veronica) of Cresson, PA, Stacy Rohrer (Dave) of Carlisle, PA, Robin Shriver (John) of Martinsburg, PA, and Rebekah Dick (Jason) of Martinsburg, PA; and six grandchildren, Gina Motel (Ryan), Kayla Wheland (Adam), Marin Shriver (Chris), Jarod and Jacob Dick, and Sydney Rohrer. He is also survived by six siblings, Shirley Longenecker (Bob) and Nancy Baker (Dave) of Roaring Spring, PA, Gerald Snyder of Altoona, PA, Janet Lee (Terry) of Williamsburg, PA, Richard Snyder (Cindy) of Martinsburg, PA, and Gary Snyder (Glenda) of Altoona, PA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church, 2509 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Ronald Cook will officiate. Interment with honors presented by the Pennsylvania State Police Ceremonial Unit will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00PM at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, and from 10:00-11:00 AM on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Herb's name may be made to The Pennsylvania State Police Historical, Educational, and Memorial Center, PSP-HEMC, 187 Police Academy Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 15, 2019