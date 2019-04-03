Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
320 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA
Chambersburg - Herbert J. Kopsch, 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday evening, April 1, 2019 at the Shook Home. Born August 19, 1942 in Backi Brestowatz, Yugoslavia, he was a son of the late George and Rosalia Herbert Kopschitz. A graduate of St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana, he retired in 2006 from JLG Industries where he had worked as the Director of Customer Service. He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg. He was also a member of the Mason Dixon Corvette Club and especially enjoyed the club's wine cruises. He enjoyed spending time detailing his corvette and he loved fishing, especially for Walleye and Perch on Lake Erie. A handyman, he enjoyed working around his home and sharing his work and skills with his family. Herb also enjoyed meeting monthly in McConnellsburg for breakfast with other JLG retirees.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Wingenbach Kopsch, whom he married October 1, 1966; three children, Lori Hogue (Delbert) of Chambersburg, Robert Kopsch (Jennifer) of Warrenton, VA, and Kathy Carbaugh (Jeff) of McConnellsburg; his grandson, Tyler Hogue; and his sister, Sallie Richter (Joseph) and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He will also be missed by his grand-dogs, Cheyenne, Rylan, Peyton, Austin, Bailey, and Maximus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Richard Lyons at 10:00 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow at Corpus Christi Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the , 1004 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 3, 2019
