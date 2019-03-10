|
|
Herbert P. "Pat" McElwain
Chambersburg - Herbert P. "Pat" McElwain, 70, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Shook Home of Chambersburg.
Born Saturday, July 10, 1948 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Herbert R. McElwain and Ella Mae (Snyder) McElwain.
He is survived by daughter, Alicia Honodel and husband Stuart, son, Scott McElwain and wife Lori, Brother, Mike McElwain and family, sister, Bonnie Stahl and family, granddaughter, Ashton Crampton, great-granddaughter, Caroline Crampton, and feline companion, Willie, all of Chambersburg. Pat has one great-grandson on the way.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at, www.jldavisfh.com.
