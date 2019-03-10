Services
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert McElwain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert P. "Pat" McElwain


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herbert P. "Pat" McElwain Obituary
Herbert P. "Pat" McElwain

Chambersburg - Herbert P. "Pat" McElwain, 70, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Shook Home of Chambersburg.

Born Saturday, July 10, 1948 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Herbert R. McElwain and Ella Mae (Snyder) McElwain.

He is survived by daughter, Alicia Honodel and husband Stuart, son, Scott McElwain and wife Lori, Brother, Mike McElwain and family, sister, Bonnie Stahl and family, granddaughter, Ashton Crampton, great-granddaughter, Caroline Crampton, and feline companion, Willie, all of Chambersburg. Pat has one great-grandson on the way.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at, www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.L. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now