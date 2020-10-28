1/
Herman L. Baker
Herman L. Baker

Fannettsburg - Herman L. Baker, 96, formerly of Fannettsburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services. Born January 1, 1924 in Fayetteville, PA, he was a son of the late Howard E. and Emma Gertrude (Floyd) Baker. Mr. Baker served honorably with the US Army during WWII. Early in his life he had worked as a plumber at the former Samuel Dixon State Hospital in South Mountain, PA. He and his late wife, Marie, owned and operated the former Norland Family Restaurant in Chambersburg. He was of the Protestant faith. His wife, Marie L. (Runk) Baker, whom he married May 9, 1975, preceded him in death on March 30, 2008.

He is survived by his sister, Verna Wagaman of Fayetteville, PA and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Murray Stevens will officiate. Interment with military honors by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. There will be no public viewing.

Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
