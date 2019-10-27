Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
1920 - 2019
Elizabethtown, PA - Hilda Grace (Cowan) Shrader, age 99, a resident of the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA passed away on Saturday, October 26 2019 at the Masonic Village.

Born February 14, 1920 in Decorum, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Melissa Mae (Traxler) Cowan. Hilda was the wife of the late Earl E. Shrader Sr. who died on June 20, 1999.

She was a member of the Greencastle Church of God. Hilda was a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 280 in Mount Union, PA and a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Police of Chambersburg, PA.

Surviving family are two sons, Edgar A. Shrader and wife Karen of Shippensburg, PA, Joseph E. Shrader and wife Connie of Cambridge Springs, PA; four grandsons and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Hilda was preceded in death by thirteen siblings and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday October 30 at 1:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Floyd E. Meyers officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in Shade Gap, PA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Greencastle Church of God 4480 Buchanan Trail West Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
