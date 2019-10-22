|
|
Holly A. Rego
Fayetteville, PA - Holly A. Rego, age 67, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 5, 1951, in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Kuhn Kendle.
A caring individual by nature, Holly worked as a caregiver specializing in in-home care. She enjoyed her family first and foremost, however she also enjoyed gardening, cleaning, and offering a "kind suggestion".
Surviving is her loving husband, William J. Rego, whom she married June 1, 2004; four children, Dean Roles (wife Shannon) of Bridgeville, DE, Tina Roles (wife Julie) of Hagerstown, MD, Kelly Schaffer (husband Vince) of Fayetteville, PA, and Bill Bingaman (wife Keely) of Chambersburg, PA; two step children, Trisha Goshorn (husband John) of Greencastle, PA and Josh Rego (wife Jill) of Fayetteville, PA; 20 grandchildren; four sisters; and seven brothers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and her cherished niece, Sandra Spalding .
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Holly's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019