Rev. Howard D. Bowers
Rev. Howard D. Bowers, age 87, eagerly went to be with the Lord he loved and served on October 17, 2020. Howard was born May 2, 1933 to the late Darce M. and Ruth E. Bowers. He graduated from Chambersburg High School in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in 1951. Howard attended and graduated from The Missionary Training Institute (now Nyack College) in Nyack, New York in 1955 with a degree in Missions. At Nyack, Howard met his beloved wife Yvonne (Butch) Bowers who he was married to for 62 years. Howard and Vonnie went as missionaries to Guinea, West Africa and also ministered to churches in Locust Valley, PA, Bloomsberg, PA, Cogan Station, PA, Norwalk, Ohio and New London Ohio. Before moving to Ohio, he served as the Assistant District Superintendent of the Eastern District of the Christian and Missionary Alliance in Mechanicsburg, PA. He later served as the Director of Church Growth and Development and District Superintendent for the Central District of the Christian and Missionary Alliance in Wadsworth. OH.
Howard, or as he was known to some as Hardy or Howie, loved his Lord Jesus Christ first and loved serving Him all over the world. Howard had such a love for people and a gentle smile that endeared him to many. He desired most to share the gospel of Christ in everything he did so people could come to know the Savior he knew and loved.
Howard loved spending time with his family. He especially loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many activities and just playing with them at family events. He would often get down on the floor or ground to spend time with them or go in the yard to throw or kick a ball.
Howard was also known as an avid athlete. He loved watching and competing in many sports growing up, but his all-time favorite was tennis. Every place he ministered, he found a local tennis club where he could enjoy this pastime. He also helped coach the Norwalk High School boys and girls tennis teams which also allowed him to coach three of his grandsons. He passed on such a love for the sport that five of his ten grandchildren played tennis in high school and he never failed to make sure they had the equipment they needed as well as keeping their racquets strung
Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Bowers and parents as well as two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Bowers and Mabel Rock as well as a brother Darce (Sonny) Bowers. He is survived by his children: H. Daniel (Deborah) Bowers of Norwalk, Karen (Rev. Stephen) Sickel of Willard and Janet (Larry) McGue of Norwalk, His ten grandchildren, Ryan Bowers, Kyle (Gina) Bowers, Trevor (Melanie) Bowers, Rev. Brent (Beth) Sickel, Danielle (Ben) Hamman, Jordan (Hilary) Sickel, Alec (Jessie) Sickel, Kailyn Sickel, Elizabeth McGue, Matthew McGue, and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Rosanna (Phil) Trevino of Silver Springs, MD and by his brother Lewis (Shirley) Bowers of Chambersburg, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Norwalk Alliance Church on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 11 am -3 pm. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm with the Rev. Stephen M. Sickel officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Great Commission Fund of the Christian and Missionary Alliance, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 or online at http.//secure.cmalliance.org/give/ or the Christian and Missionary Alliance. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com