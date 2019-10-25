|
Howard "Jerry" J. McClelland
Chambersburg - Howard "Jerry" J. McClelland, age 90, passed away peacefully Friday, October 25, 2019 at Menno Haven Village Square in Chambersburg. He was born June 13, 1929 in Tipton, PA as the son of the late Howard E. and Loleta M. (Peterson) McClelland.
Howard graduated from Chambersburg Area High School in 1947. His first occupation in furniture sales was at P. Nicklas Sons and later as part-owner of Schier's Furniture Store in Chambersburg. He continued in sales as an insurance agent at Washington National Insurance Company and a Realtor at Prudential Franklin Associates.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War. "Jerry" was a member, Deacon and Trustee of Central Presbyterian Church in Chambersburg. He was also a member of Elks BPOE 600, Chambersburg Club, Landis McCleaf Marine Corps., VFW Post 1599, American Legion Post 46, AARP and Franklin-Fulton Federated Clubs. In his spare time, "Jerry" enjoyed playing cards in their card group, hunting, fishing, cruising, golfing and traveling with his wife to all 50 states.
"Jerry" is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jane (Reichard) McClelland of Chambersburg. He is also survived by his two loving daughters, Trena Oyler and her husband, Bill of Chambersburg and Beth Miller and her husband, John of Schwenksville, PA; four grandchildren, Luke Oyler, Zach Oyler and wife, Stephanie, Garrett Miller and McKenzie Miller and two great-grandsons, Maxton and Malcolm Oyler.
The McClelland family would like to especially thank the entire Village Square personal care staff at Menno Haven and Grane Hospice Care for the love and special care they provided "Jerry".
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Norland Cemetery, 2295 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201, with Pastor Scott Bowerman officiating. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #223.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in "Jerry's" memory to Menno Haven, RE: Employee Fund, 2011 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Friends may express condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019