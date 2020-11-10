Howard L. Cowgill
Chambersburg - Howard L. Cowgill, 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Wellness and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 12, 1943 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of the late Argyl M. and Lena P. Gloyd Cowgill. Howard was a graduate of the Paw Paw High School in Paw Paw, WV. He was employed at the James River Company (formerly the American-Can Company) in Chambersburg, retiring after more than 30 years. He was a member of Solomon's United Church of Christ; was a former member and past President of the New Franklin Ruritan Club, and was a member of the Cumberland Valley Antique Engine and Machinery Association. He enjoyed antique cars, trucks, and tractors and also like attending Cruise-Ins. His wife, N. Arleen Catlett Cowgill, whom he married May 12, 1962, preceded him in death on January 28, 2012.
He is survived by his son, Brian Cowgill and wife Melinda of Greencastle; granddaughter Emily Cowgill of Greencastle; brother, Herman "Lynn" Cowgill and wife Helen of Delaware; sister Wanda Healy and husband Dennis of Hagerstown, MD; two nieces; and three nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, November 16, 2020 at Solomon's United Church of Christ, 1594 Swamp Fox Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Peter Emig will officiate. Private interment will be at Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1004 North Juniata St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.