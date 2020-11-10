1/
Howard L. Cowgill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard L. Cowgill

Chambersburg - Howard L. Cowgill, 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Wellness and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 12, 1943 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of the late Argyl M. and Lena P. Gloyd Cowgill. Howard was a graduate of the Paw Paw High School in Paw Paw, WV. He was employed at the James River Company (formerly the American-Can Company) in Chambersburg, retiring after more than 30 years. He was a member of Solomon's United Church of Christ; was a former member and past President of the New Franklin Ruritan Club, and was a member of the Cumberland Valley Antique Engine and Machinery Association. He enjoyed antique cars, trucks, and tractors and also like attending Cruise-Ins. His wife, N. Arleen Catlett Cowgill, whom he married May 12, 1962, preceded him in death on January 28, 2012.

He is survived by his son, Brian Cowgill and wife Melinda of Greencastle; granddaughter Emily Cowgill of Greencastle; brother, Herman "Lynn" Cowgill and wife Helen of Delaware; sister Wanda Healy and husband Dennis of Hagerstown, MD; two nieces; and three nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, November 16, 2020 at Solomon's United Church of Christ, 1594 Swamp Fox Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Peter Emig will officiate. Private interment will be at Parklawns Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1004 North Juniata St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved