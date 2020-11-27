Hubert F. Burns
Chambersburg - Mr. Hubert F. Burns, 95, a resident of Menno Haven Retirement Community, Chambersburg and formerly of Rouzerville, PA and Dry Run, PA, passed away, Thursday, November 26, 2020, in the nursing home.
Born October 29, 1925 in Midvale area of Washington Twp., Franklin County, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Eva (Shatzer) Burns.
Mr. Burns was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1946 and attended Western Maryland College in Westminster, MD.
He served in the United States Army in the 124th Calvary serving in China, Burma and the India Theater during World War II.
He and his wife of 70 years, Phyllis M. (Kemp) Burns, were married February 3, 1950. They previously lived in Rouzerville and Dry Run for many years before moving to Menno Village in 2015.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an accomplished woodworker.
Mr. Burns was employed by Pangborn Corp., Hagerstown, MD as a wood patternmaker, learning his trade at Frick Co., Waynesboro.
He was a member of Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church in Spring Run, PA.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas, James and Paul Burns; and two nephews, Dana & Dirk Burns
Private graveside services will be held in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA with the Rev. Dr. Meagan Boozer officiating. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg, PA.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 128, Spring Run, PA 17262.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com