|
|
Hubert Gower
Chambersburg - Hubert M. Gower Jr., 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away April 9, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on October 1, 1941 in Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania to Hubert and Margaret (Heacox) Gower. He was a 1959 graduate of Greater Latrobe High School. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp in 1965. He was a member of Lifepoint Church in Chambersburg.
Hubert is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rosemary: his five daughters; Brenda Burtman, Dianna (Craig) Bittinger, Barbara Kozak, Kimberly (Richard) Perry, and Dawn Helman. He is also survived by a brother Ronald (Ruthann) Gower and a sister, Linda (Aldo) Giaccardo, eighteen grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Gower.
Military services will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be held at Lifepoint Church. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial contributions be sent to Lifepoint Church, 339 L.W.E., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020