Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Gower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Gower


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert Gower Obituary
Hubert Gower

Chambersburg - Hubert M. Gower Jr., 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away April 9, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on October 1, 1941 in Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania to Hubert and Margaret (Heacox) Gower. He was a 1959 graduate of Greater Latrobe High School. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp in 1965. He was a member of Lifepoint Church in Chambersburg.

Hubert is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rosemary: his five daughters; Brenda Burtman, Dianna (Craig) Bittinger, Barbara Kozak, Kimberly (Richard) Perry, and Dawn Helman. He is also survived by a brother Ronald (Ruthann) Gower and a sister, Linda (Aldo) Giaccardo, eighteen grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Gower.

Military services will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be held at Lifepoint Church. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial contributions be sent to Lifepoint Church, 339 L.W.E., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -