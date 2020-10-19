Hubert S. "Sonny" Starr
Orrstown - Hubert S. "Sonny" Starr, 88, a resident of the Shippensburg Health Care Center, formerly of Orrstown, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born April 18, 1932 in Huntingdon County, PA. Sonny was a son of the late Hubert I. and Bertha A. (Secrest) Starr. He was a member of Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, Shippensburg. Sonny was a retired self-employed farmer. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. Sonny enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He is survived by three brothers, Vincent, Edward and Lewis Starr and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, William and Paul Starr, and Anna Yohe, Genevieve Parks, Reta Keefer, Janet Starr and Catherine Starr. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, Shippensburg. Officiating will be Father Dwight Schlaline. Burial with military honors conducted by the Minute Men of the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223, Shippensburg will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6-7 p.m. in the Remembrance Chapel at Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg and Friday one hour prior to the services at church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
.