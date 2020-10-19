1/1
Hubert S. "Sonny" Starr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hubert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hubert S. "Sonny" Starr

Orrstown - Hubert S. "Sonny" Starr, 88, a resident of the Shippensburg Health Care Center, formerly of Orrstown, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born April 18, 1932 in Huntingdon County, PA. Sonny was a son of the late Hubert I. and Bertha A. (Secrest) Starr. He was a member of Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, Shippensburg. Sonny was a retired self-employed farmer. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. Sonny enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He is survived by three brothers, Vincent, Edward and Lewis Starr and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, William and Paul Starr, and Anna Yohe, Genevieve Parks, Reta Keefer, Janet Starr and Catherine Starr. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, Shippensburg. Officiating will be Father Dwight Schlaline. Burial with military honors conducted by the Minute Men of the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223, Shippensburg will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6-7 p.m. in the Remembrance Chapel at Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg and Friday one hour prior to the services at church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved