Hugh E. Jones
Chambersburg - Dr. Hugh Jones passed away gently on the evening of November 10, 2019. A native of Palmerton, Pennsylvania, Hugh went on to earn degrees from Lehigh, Duke and Johns Hopkins Universities. Hugh spent the last five decades as a resident of Chambersburg, raising his family and rooting for his beloved Duke Blue Devils in basketball. An enthusiast of politics, policy, and the U.S. Supreme Court, Hugh mentored students as a faculty member at Shippensburg University for over 30 years, including 20 years as the Chair of Political Science. He was always good for a quote for the Public Opinion and eagerly gave back to the community in numerous ways, including leadership roles in the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring, Chambersburg Rotary Club, YMCA, Zoning Hearing Board, United Way, Boy Scouts and PIAA South-Central Swimming. Hugh leaves behind his wife, Barbara; his two children, Betsy and Doug and his five grandchildren: Isabel, Lucas, Colin, Ellie and Bennett. A kind and generous man, he was dearly loved and will be missed by many. Hugh's Celebration of Life will occur on December 28, 2019 at 2 PM in the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019