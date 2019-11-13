Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh E. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh E. Jones Obituary
Hugh E. Jones

Chambersburg - Dr. Hugh Jones passed away gently on the evening of November 10, 2019. A native of Palmerton, Pennsylvania, Hugh went on to earn degrees from Lehigh, Duke and Johns Hopkins Universities. Hugh spent the last five decades as a resident of Chambersburg, raising his family and rooting for his beloved Duke Blue Devils in basketball. An enthusiast of politics, policy, and the U.S. Supreme Court, Hugh mentored students as a faculty member at Shippensburg University for over 30 years, including 20 years as the Chair of Political Science. He was always good for a quote for the Public Opinion and eagerly gave back to the community in numerous ways, including leadership roles in the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring, Chambersburg Rotary Club, YMCA, Zoning Hearing Board, United Way, Boy Scouts and PIAA South-Central Swimming. Hugh leaves behind his wife, Barbara; his two children, Betsy and Doug and his five grandchildren: Isabel, Lucas, Colin, Ellie and Bennett. A kind and generous man, he was dearly loved and will be missed by many. Hugh's Celebration of Life will occur on December 28, 2019 at 2 PM in the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Sellers Funeral Home
Download Now