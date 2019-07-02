|
|
Imogene Ann Barrick
Ft. Loudon - Imogene Ann Coccogna Barrick, age 66, of Ft. Loudon, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Falling Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born November 5, 1952, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Coccagna and Edna Crouse Washinger.
Mrs. Barrick was a 1970 graduate of CASHS. She spent most of her life making a home for her family and serving her community as a member and past President of the Ft. Loudon American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, camping with her family and friends and travelling to Myrtle Beach, SC.
She is survived by her husband Arthur "Art" Barrick, whom she married on July 16, 1970; a daughter, Victoria Ann Plank (husband Joe) of Ft. Loudon; two grandchildren, Courtney Plank and Casey Swope (husband Dakota); two great-grandchildren, Kirra and Noah; and two siblings, Jeff Washinger of Chambersburg, PA and Marlene Coccogna of Chambersburg, PA.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Murray B. Stevens will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 2, 2019