Chambersburg - Imogene Guillard, 89, of Chambersburg went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born July 19, 1929 in Riddlesburg, PA the daughter of the late Anna and John Davis. She worked at Chambersburg Hospital as an LPN for 25 years. She was a very loving and caring person. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Ray Guillard Sr., son, Ray Guillard, Jr., a sister, Donna Schulyer and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 14, 2019