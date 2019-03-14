Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Guillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene Guillard


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Imogene Guillard Obituary
Imogene Guillard

Chambersburg - Imogene Guillard, 89, of Chambersburg went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born July 19, 1929 in Riddlesburg, PA the daughter of the late Anna and John Davis. She worked at Chambersburg Hospital as an LPN for 25 years. She was a very loving and caring person. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Ray Guillard Sr., son, Ray Guillard, Jr., a sister, Donna Schulyer and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Sellers Funeral Home
Download Now