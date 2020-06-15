Ioannis G. "John" Zahos
Chambersburg - Ioannis G. "John" Zahos, age 74, passed away on June 13, 2020, peacefully at his home with his family at his side. Born in Paleonehoro, Greece in 1946, he was the son of the late George and Eleni Zahos. John was defined by his extreme love for family and his close friends. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill, PA and Syllogus Neohoriton. John loved spending time working on his yard and gardens. He especially loved spending time with his precious granddaughter Lena. Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years Anastasia; brother Demetri and sister Rena of Athens, Greece; two sons George and Demetrios (wife Stacia), many nieces and nephews, and his granddaughter Lena of Chambersburg, PA.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted by Father Michael Varvarelis on Wednesday, June 17, in Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg, starting at 11:30 AM. Social distancing measures are still in place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.