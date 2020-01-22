|
|
Iona "Jeanne" Ritchey
Chambersburg, PA - Iona Herron Ritchey, better known as Jeanne, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, in Chambersburg, PA at the age of 86. Jeanne was born on June 11, 1933, in Hope, Indiana to Edna and Max Herron.
Jeanne enjoyed being a snowbird, who lived in Port Charlotte, FL during the winter and Chambersburg, PA in the summer. She had a flair for fashion and design and loved to shop for the best accessories or pair of shoes. However, her best accessory was her smile. She welcomed all with a warm smile and listening ear. After she retired from LinkBelt, she did the things she loved and lived the life she desired. She loved to entertain, watch movies, read, and travel. She will be greatly missed.
Jeanne is survived by her husband of 16 years, Willis Ritchey, whose love she cherished. She is also survived by her 5 children, Gary Gene Black (Holly), Diana Holstein (Jim), Marianne Mahler (Greg), Jeffrey Black (Kathy), and Amy Black, along with 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Jeanne will be laid to rest at New Crown Cemetery in Speedway, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in her name to The National 300 N. Michigan St., #412 South Bend, Indiana 46601. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Inc., Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020