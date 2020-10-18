1/
Irene Ann Werts
1955 - 2020
Irene Ann Werts

Chambersburg - Irene Ann Werts, 65, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born May 20, 1955 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Clair and Ruth Fritz Baughman. Irene was a homemaker most of her adult life. She enjoyed shopping, spending time with her family and making jewelry.

She is survived by two daughters, Shannon Stinebaugh and husband Donald of Fayetteville, and Renea Werts of Highlandville, MO; four grandchildren, Katana and Kasey Stinebaugh, and Courtnie and Austin Fickes; and four siblings, Carolyn Rotz of Shippensburg, Janice Adams of Shippensburg, Glenn Baughman of Chambersburg and Alan Baughman of Fayetteville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gladys Holtry.

Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
