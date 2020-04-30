|
Irene Perry
Chambersburg - Irene McKenrick Perry, 90, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 at her home. Born January 27, 1930 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Raphael F. and Edna Irene Fickes McKenrick. Mrs. Perry was employed in the Production Office at the former Stanley Company in Chambersburg, retiring after more than 40 years of service. She was a faithful member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. She enjoyed Crossword Puzzles and loved to read.
She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Perry, Sr., whom she married September 2, 1948; her son, Robert W. Perry, Jr. and wife Cheryl of Chambersburg; and her sister, Catherine Rosenberry and husband Harold of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Irene Frances Perry in 1953; two sisters, Doris Hoover and Ethel Mummert; and her brother, Lloyd McKenrick.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Corpus Christi Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020