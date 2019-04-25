|
|
Irvin Dietle
St. Thomas - Irvin Dietle, 90, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away April 22, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on May 28, 1928 in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania to Irvin and Alma (Miller) Dietle. In 1949 he graduated from Penn State with a degree in Agriculture Ed. He worked for The Farm Bureau/Agway most of his life. He was a sales specialist for Agway retiring in 1987. Irvin was a member of the St. Thomas Area Ruritan, having served as president and secretary. He was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church where he served as superintendent and sang in the choir. He loved fishing, playing pool, gardening, camping, traveling, and Penn State Football.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia L. Smith Dietle and their three daughters: Sandra (wife of Barry) Michaels of Newville, Debra (wife of Glenn) Martin of Mercersburg and Kimberly (wife of Michael) Vuocolo of Montoursville, PA. He is survived by ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is survived by a brother, Ralph Dietle of Meyersdale, PA. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Craig, a sister, Julia, two brothers, Luther and Roy, and a great-granddaughter, Olivia.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 11:00AM at the St. Thomas Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends Friday evening at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, St. Thomas from 6:00 till 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. The family request the omission of flowers and asks that memorial donations be sent to the St. Thomas Lutheran Church Organ Fund, 7061 L.W.W., St. Thomas, PA 17252. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 25, 2019