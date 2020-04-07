|
|
Isabell K. Thompson
Chambersburg - Isabell K. Martin Thompson, 98, a guest at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020 at the nursing home. Born March 19, 1922 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles F. and Edna McCanns Martin. Isabell was a 1940 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and worked as a reporter for Public Opinion for twenty years. She was a member of King Street United Brethren Church. Her husband, Walter Thompson, whom she married on July 6, 1943, preceded her in death in 1995.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William "Bill" and Sharon Thompson of Chambersburg, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty.
Isabell enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, writing, cooking, traveling, and meeting new friends. Her belief was "There are no strangers here; Only friends you haven't yet met" - William Butler Yeats
Services and interment in Lincoln Cemetery will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to King Street Church, 56 North Second Street, the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5059 Letterkenny Road West, the Salvation Army, 169 Lincoln Way West, all in Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the .
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020