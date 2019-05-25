|
Iva Mellott
Chambersburg - Iva Lee Ruth Mellott, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of St. Thomas, passed away May 23, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on December 8, 1930 in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia to William Arthur and Verda (Swaim ) Rankin. She is the widow of the late Lloyd J. Mellott, who died in 2012. She had worked as an LPN at Franklin County Nursing Home.
She is survived by her two children: Norma Mellott of Chambersburg and Mark H. (husband of Shirl) Mellott of Ft. Loudon. She is survived by three step-grandchildren and a step-great-grandson. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Murr officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery. The family requests the omission of flowers, and asks that memorial contributions be sent to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road W. , Chambersburg, PA. 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 25, 2019